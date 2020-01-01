Overview¶
Streamlink is a command-line utility which pipes video streams from various services into a video player, such as VLC. The main purpose of Streamlink is to avoid resource-heavy and unoptimized websites, while still allowing the user to enjoy various streamed content. There is also an API available for developers who want access to the stream data.
This project was forked from Livestreamer, which is no longer maintained.
- Latest release (1.5.0)
- https://github.com/streamlink/streamlink/releases/latest
- GitHub
- https://github.com/streamlink/streamlink
- Issue tracker
- https://github.com/streamlink/streamlink/issues
- PyPI
- https://pypi.org/project/streamlink/
- Free software
- Simplified BSD license
Features¶
Streamlink is built upon a plugin system which allows support for new services to be easily added. Most of the big streaming services are supported, such as:
... and many more. A full list of plugins currently included can be found on the Plugins page.
Quickstart¶
The default behavior of Streamlink is to play back streams in the VLC player.
$ streamlink twitch.tv/day9tv best
[cli][info] Found matching plugin twitch for URL twitch.tv/day9tv
[cli][info] Available streams: audio_only, 160p (worst), 360p, 480p, 720p, 720p60, 1080p60 (best)
[cli][info] Opening stream: 1080p60 (hls)
[cli][info] Starting player: vlc
For more in-depth usage and install instructions, please refer to the User guide.
User guide¶
Streamlink is made up of two parts, a Command-Line Interface and a library API. See their respective sections for more information on how to use them.
- Installation
- Command-Line Interface
- Plugins
- Players
- Common issues
- API Guide
- API Reference
- Changelog
- streamlink 1.5.0 (2020-07-07)
- streamlink 1.4.1 (2020-04-24)
- streamlink 1.4.0 (2020-04-22)
- streamlink 1.3.1 (2020-01-27)
- streamlink 1.3.0 (2019-11-22)
- streamlink 1.2.0 (2019-08-18)
- streamlink 1.1.1 (2019-04-02)
- streamlink 1.1.0 (2019-03-31)
- streamlink 1.0.0 (2019-01-30)
- streamlink 0.14.2 (2018-06-28)
- streamlink 0.14.0 (2018-06-26)
- streamlink 0.13.0 (2018-06-06)
- streamlink 0.12.1 (2018-05-07)
- streamlink 0.12.0 (2018-05-07)
- streamlink 0.11.0 (2018-03-08)
- streamlink 0.10.0 (2018-01-23)
- streamlink 0.9.0 (2017-11-14)
- Streamlink 0.8.1 (2017-09-12)
- streamlink 0.7.0 (2017-06-30)
- streamlink 0.6.0 (2017-05-11)
- streamlink 0.5.0 (2017-04-04)
- streamlink 0.4.0 (2017-03-09)
- streamlink 0.3.2 (2017-02-10)
- streamlink 0.3.1 (2017-02-03)
- streamlink 0.3.0 (2017-01-24)
- streamlink 0.2.0 (2016-12-16)
- streamlink 0.1.0 (2016-11-21)
- streamlink 0.0.2 (2016-10-12)
- streamlink 0.0.1 (2016-09-23)
- Donating
- Streamlink Applications
- Third Party Applications